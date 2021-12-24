Here are those who risk losing their pension abroad

THE retirees Italians residing in the American continent, in Scandinavian countries, in Eastern Europe and neighboring countries, in Asia, the Middle and Far East will have four months to prove that they are still alive by completing the certification form that will arrive to them by Citibank NA. Knowing them alive and well is in fact essential for the National Social Security Institute. More than anything else because it is not very easy to receive information on possible deaths, and therefore it is definitely better to ask those directly involved if they are still alive. The risk is that pensions will be paid to dead people. The assessment of life or not is done by the credit institution that makes payments outside the national territory on behalf of INPS, known as Citibank NA.

The form to fill out

From February 2022, they will have until June 7, 2022 to complete and return the requested forms. In the absence of certification, the payment of the July installment will be in cash at the Western Union Agencies. Should it not be collected or if there is no certification by 19 July, the payment of the pension will be suspended starting from the next installment. In any case, there will be four months to give signs of life and, if the pensioner is still alive, he can do everything calmly, without rushing to the appropriate offices, which is not recommended in the period of Covid. To facilitate retirees, INPS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have decided to design a way that allows them to get in touch with the consular offices through a video call service.

What retirees should do

The pensioner will receive by ordinary mail from Citibank NA the request form for attestation of existence in life, also containing the personal details, the INPS number and the Citibank NA code identifying the person concerned. The pensioner must fill in the form indicating also the telephone number and e-mail address, put his handwritten signature on the document with a lot of signing date and finally a digital copy of the form and an identity document to the postal address institutional electronics of the consular office of the country of residence. The office will then contact the person via the e-mail address, if present on the model, using a video call, through the most popular applications such as Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex or WhatsApp, if present on the model. the telephone number.

In this way the consular office will be able to check directly if the pensioner is still alive, in addition to the correspondence of the data contained in the form, already received by e-mail together with the digital copy of the identity document. The pensioner must show the original of the document during the video call. If the officer of the consular office is authorized, he / she certifies the existence in life through the Agent Portal made available by Citibank NA. The official must in any case ask the pensioner to send the original form, with date and signature, by ordinary post to the consular office, so that the document can be kept. If the official is not authorized to use the Agent Portal, during the video call he / she must invite the pensioner to send by ordinary mail the original attestation form, with date and signature, to the consular office, so that he can complete the validation of the form with the usual ways. The consular office will then send the original of the form by ordinary mail to Citibank NA, at the address “PO Box 4873, Worthing BN99 3BG, United Kingdom”.

Even in the period of Covid

As previously stated retirees will have four months time to fulfill your obligations. In their place, qualified persons who, pursuant to local legislation, are authorized to certify the existence of pensioners in life, will also be able to do so. If the person directly concerned cannot produce the standard certification, Citibank NA also accepts the certification forms of existence in life issued by local authorities (acceptable witnesses), the lists of which, divided by geographical areas, can be consulted on the Citibank NA website. to the web page dedicated to the service. On the proposal of the INPS, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a circular inviting the consular structures to consider the obligations relating to the assessment of existence in life among those considered urgent services, which cannot be postponed and guaranteed to pensioners residing abroad, even in case of closure due to the health emergency.