here are three features arrived with the latest update

Last month Huawei has released a new firmware update for the series smartwatches Watch GT 2, including new features including: password on the lock screen, advanced training mode, health monitoring functionality and the Petal Maps application. But the features don’t stop there, but there are some hidden ones.

Huawei brings three hidden features to the Huawei Watch GT 2

These features are 3, and they are available after updating to the version 11.0.14.25 for Huawei Watch GT 2 and version 11.0.14.13 for Watch GT 2e. These are advanced mode safety unlock, stopwatch and one-click timer reset.

The first is capable of determine if smart quick unlock is currently available via tracking data such as the distance of the device and the location of use. The mode allows you to quickly unlock your device by entering password, face unlock or fingerprint, all in a completely secure way. Here are the steps to use it:

On the smartphone

Keep the Huawei Watch GT 2 and your phone connected

Open your smartphone Settings

Tap biometric and password

Tap smart unlock

Turn on the smart unlock and advanced mode switch

To add a device

Click Add to unlock the device

Select your smartwatch from the list of paired devices

Follow the onscreen instructions

In the updated version of the app Stopwatch A new button has been added to the interface. This allows during timekeeping, to acquire more records at the same time. Convenient, for example, to record more data during a sports training.

The Timer has also been updated and now has a new button that, once clicked, allows you to quickly restore the values ​​without having to go back to the previous setting. Here are the very simple steps to follow:

Tap Pause timer

Tap the Reset button

Swipe left to exit the timer

Huawei is also releasing the update for the Watch GT 2 in the UK

An update for the Huawei Watch GT 2 is also coming out for users living in the UK. According to the change log, it is identified by the firmware version 11.0.14.90 and has a weight of well 227 MB.

This update is the same one that came to us, and it brings new features such as lock screen password, sunrise and sunset display for outdoor training, plus support for thethe running pace zones and the Petal Maps app. In terms of health management, the update optimizes the cycle calendar function and supports manually adding periods to your smartwatch for female users. Here is the complete changelog:

Change log:

System:

Adds password unlock function to enhance device security.

Formation:

Adds sunrise and sunset display for outdoor training.

It supports the display of pace ranges for running so that you can train on a scientific basis.

Support Always On Display function during training so that you can view training data in real time.

Health:

Optimize the cycle calendar function

Support manually adding points on the clock

App:

Add Petal Maps as a pre-installed map app.

Important Notes:

Petal Maps is not supported with iOS phones.

For a better user experience, we recommend that you update the Huawei Health app to the latest version.

Keep the watch connected to your smartphone during the update process. It is recommended that you try again if the update fails due to an unknown reason.

The whole update process may take some time, so please wait for the update package to be transferred and installed successfully

The update is distributed via batch, so it may take a few days for it to reach all smartwatches in the UK.

Have you already updated your Watch GT 2? Did you already know about these new features? Please let us know with a comment using the appropriate box.

