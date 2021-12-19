Here are three films to watch together with the whole family and perfect for the Christmas period

The Christmas period is the right time to spend time with our family. Many like to spend their evenings at home in front of some fun and exciting movies.

Today we will talk about three films available on streaming platforms perfect for Christmas. One movie is available on a free platform while two are on the paid ones. These are films suitable for all ages, which can really please and excite anyone. So, here are three films to watch with the whole family that are perfect for the Christmas season.

Not the usual Christmas movies

The first film we are talking about is available for free on Rai Play. This is “Rémy”, a very recent French film that follows the adventures of the little orphan Rémy, who is entrusted to the musician Vitalis played by the legendary Daniel Auteuil.

Thanks to an exciting and colorful staging, we will follow the adventures of the two through France. Beautiful music and landscapes and an exciting story make this film suitable for all the family, even for the little ones.

The second film we want to talk about is called “Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation” and is available on Netflix. The story is about two women, played by Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, lonely and sad, who decide to exchange homes for the Christmas holidays.

One will be in the snow-covered English countryside, while the other will be in the very hot and sunny California. During the film the two women will find themselves and love again. It is a beautiful romantic comedy which, however, can also be appreciated by those who do not like the genre.

The last film we will talk about is available on Amazon Prime and it is “A dinner with friends”. This 2002 French film was very successful due to its wit and irony. The story is very simple, five people in a living room argue and confess following a joke from one of those present.

The film is lively and deep but there is no shortage of really funny moments. Perfect for those who want to spend an evening in front of a funny movie without turning off their brains. Thanks to talented actors and perfectly written dialogues, the film entertains and makes us reflect on many themes. The ending is uplifting and very positive, almost Christmas-themed.

Deepening

