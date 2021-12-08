December 8th is the holiday that introduces us to the Christmas period. Many Italians choose this very day, the feast of the Immaculate Conception, to set up a Tree and a Nativity Scene.

It is a joy, especially if there are children in the family, to spend the day in the warmth at home between a decoration and a hot chocolate. To get into the Christmas mood, almost all television networks today offer Christmas movies. Snow-covered landscapes, lush decorations and many lights will be the backdrop for romantic stories or fairy tales. In short, these are the right ingredients to spend a peaceful and carefree day with the family.

Here are today’s Christmas movies for a marathon in front of the TV while we decorate the house

The Christmas program for today 8 December is really dense. So let’s go immediately to see times and titles so as not to miss even a Christmas movie!

The marathon starts in the morning at 8.00 with Tv8 offering “Christmas Exchange”. It continues at 10.00 always on Tv8 with Missione di Natale. In this Canadian film, an ambitious young woman is forced to choose between an unmissable job opportunity and a vacation with her father, an army officer. At 12.38 La5 proposes “A very special friend”. A truly original plot characterizes this 2014 French Christmas film. A child who wants more than anything else to meet Santa and ride the sleigh thinks his dream has come true. A strange character, in fact, falls in front of his window. In reality it will be an awkward thief that the child will start following among a thousand adventures in the most magical night of the year. The unusual couple will make a tender friendship.

Afternoon Christmas programming

At 1.40pm you have to move to Paramount channel 27 for “Mini Christmas”. This children’s film tells the adventures of two cousins ​​Emma and Barkley who, due to a careless elf, will become tiny on Christmas Eve. In the afternoon, however, there will be a partial overlap of time for two Christmas films. At 2.15 pm on Tv8 “Un Natale per ricominciare” will be broadcast, while on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm “Operation Christmas” will be broadcast. At 16.00 it will be the turn of a first Tv8 TV “Delivery for Christmas”, a Christmas love dilemma. To follow, at 5.45 pm “The truth of Christmas” again on Tv8. The “Polar Express” Christmas marathon concludes. Robert Zemeckis’ animation masterpiece with an extraordinary Tom Hanks will be broadcast at 7.25pm ​​on Cartoonito (channel 46).

As for the paid channels, the editorial staff of Proiezionidiborsa, in this article, recommends some titles.

