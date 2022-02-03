“Here are two names to take in Cagliari. And I will score more goals …”

Pavoletti on seasonal goals

“How many goals do I have to score between now and the end of the season? I don’t know, you have to believe in Pavoletti. I want to save Cagliari, I really want. I can do some other goals. Even in the head, the time has come ”.

Pavoletti on Joao Pedro

“Has Joao Pedro studied all my movements? I enjoy this thing! Since they moved him forward he has split, he has taken that step that makes him one of the best strikers in Serie A. He is a leading captain. If he was inspired by me, well I have to look at my movements, I didn’t know I was that good “.

Pavoletti on Mazzarri

“At the beginning there was some misunderstanding with Mazzarri, we didn’t understand each other. Then we started doing it instead, now we are on the same wavelength ”.

Pavoletti on Gasperini

“Gasperini is tough, you have to accept it, it’s his way of being. But if you understand it it’s easy, because he does everything to win. At the beginning I never played, I was always on the bench. But after a practice he threw me on the pitch. After getting hurt Borriello threw me on the pitch. I thought I was going to stay ten minutes, but no. I entered the field with him telling me the worst things, but I scored in that match, and I always entered the field after that match. “

Pavoletti and Fantasy Football

“Did you get me at the repair auction? I like it, we believe it. 24 goals in one season? There are many, but we believe them. The feeling of being able to score 16 or more goals keeps me alive. I didn’t have the mentality and dedication that I have now. Physically I am 3 or 4 years older, but I feel better, I have a better knowledge of the game, better reading. The right vintage must be found, this year I will not make it naturally. From the post operation to the knee I am doing a good path, I eat well, I rest well “.

Fantasy football: Pavoletti’s advice

“Two names in Cagliari? Bellanova can score and assists, especially assists me. Then our protégé is Razvan Marin, for the person that he is him. It takes its bonuses for salvation, before fanta. He has incredible Marin potential. Pereiro? He has an inhuman quality. He does everything, he needs to be pampered, it all depends on him. If he’s in good shape, he makes us win games ”.