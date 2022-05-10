Minerals are essential parts of our body, because they participate in many fundamental processes for our health. They contribute, for example, to the transport of oxygen to the tissues, but also to the production of the energy necessary for our body to live. To get an idea of ​​how important they are, it would be enough to know that the deficiency of this mineral could increase the risk of problems with the brain, thyroid and more.

One of the main minerals we need is potassium. This mineral, in particular, would help keep blood pressure under control, decrease the risk of kidney stones and also affect muscle contraction, including the heart. This is why it becomes very important to supplement potassium, even through nutrition.

Potassium is naturally present in our body, but we can take it thanks to some specific foods. Let’s see what they are and put them in the next shopping cart.

Here are what foods we should eat to get this mineral that is important for the heartbeat and to prevent stones and help the body

We have understood that it is important to assimilate potassium, but we have not yet specified what its deficiency might entail. In addition to widespread muscle weakness and mood swings, this could also cause irregular heartbeat.

To take it, therefore, we should focus on fresh foods, such as vegetables and fruits, for example, cucumbers, carrots, aubergines and courgettes. Another category of foods particularly rich in potassium is that of legumes. Beans would be important, but also dried fruit.

In addition to these more natural foods, remember that potassium is present, albeit in smaller quantities, also in fish and meat. In particular, in poultry, but also in red meat and dairy products. Here is what foods we should eat to take in to supplement potassium, and take care of our body.

Be careful to avoid excesses

Although it is good to counteract potassium deficiency, Humanitas experts suggest not to fall into the opposite problem. The excess of potassium in the blood is known as “hyperkalemia” and this situation would also have consequences on the body.

In particular, you may experience slow heart rate or arrhythmias. In some cases, a high presence of potassium in the blood could also cause a state of general weakness, spread throughout the body.

Recommended reading

Few people know that this plant that we all have in the kitchen would help fight high cholesterol and hypoglycemia