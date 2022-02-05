Many have probably never heard of plantar fasciitis. Yet it is possible that many suffer from it without having a clue. Maybe mistaking the pain for a little sprain or blaming uncomfortable shoes.

Plantar fasciitis, by the way, is said to be one of the most common causes of heelitis. This is because plantar fasciitis is inflammation of the arched ligament that connects the heel to the base of the toes.

To read them like this they seem like many big words but this particular ligament plays a role of primary importance. It has the task of transmitting body weight to the foot when walking or running and is subjected to constant stress. In fact, this particular inflammation is very frequent in sportsmen but could also arise in other subjects.

Here are what shoes we should wear if you suffer from plantar fasciitis to relieve foot pain but also to prevent it

The pain is usually most acute in the morning when you get out of bed. A pain that tends to decrease later in the day but to flare up if you sit too much.

As stated by the authoritative Humanitas Institute, some sporting activities can be found among the main causes. Basketball, football or even running that put a lot of strain on this ligament that acts as a rope to cushion the movement. But also some specific conformations of the foot could cause this inflammation such as flat or hollow foot. These two pathologies would be among the most common among Italians.

But another cause is to be found in the use of unsuitable shoes. Flat-soled shoes, for example, would not give the arched ligament proper support. Or even high heels which could create excessive stress not only on the ligament but also on the heel.

Which would be those indicated?

It is important that the shoe has adequate soft support to reduce any impact trauma. If you practice a sport, choose shoes that have an excellent cushioning system. If the shoes are worn out or worn out, it is good to change them.

Avoid wearing flat-soled shoes or excessively high heels for too long. To find a good compromise, you can use a shoe with an ergonomic insole recommended by the specialist. Or in any case, if you really can’t give up heels, choose them slightly lower, about 4 cm. This will prevent them from favoring the retraction of the Achilles tendon and avoid excessive stress on the ligament.

Here are what shoes we should wear if you have plantar fasciitis. In any case, it is always good to consult a specialist who will be able to diagnose a possible disorder or problem. If other symptoms arise, such as swelling of the fingers and toes, it is good to be careful. In some cases, it could be other debilitating conditions such as psoriatic arthritis.