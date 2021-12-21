here are which Galaxy will receive the update to One UI 4.1

After starting the release of the update ad Android 12 with One UI 4.0 on the first smartphones, Samsung is already looking to the future and to new One UI 4.1. The new evolution of the user interface of the Korean house, also based on Android 12, will be proposed by the new ones Samsung Galaxy S22. Samsung’s new top-of-the-range family is expected to be unveiled in February 2022. In the weeks following the release of the new S22s, Samsung will begin updating its range, bringing the new One UI 4.1 on a large number of new devices. Let’s see the details about Samsung’s plans for the future of One UI.

The Galaxy that will receive the new One UI 4.1

The transition from One UI 4.0 to version 4.1 should begin, for a large part of the Samsung range currently on the market, in the course of second quarter of 2022 to then be completed by the end of the second half of 2022. The update release program will therefore cover several months. It should also be noted that some Galaxy may “skip” One UI 4.0, passing from version 3.1 to new 4.1 on the occasion of the transition from Android 11 to Android 12.

Another aspect to consider concerns everyone smartphones that will receive Android 12 as the latest update (like the Galaxy Note 10 and S10). These devices could stop at version 4.0 of the One UI, on the occasion of the first update to Android 12, or go directly to version 4.1. On the matter, for now, Samsung hasn’t released any updates.

Below is the list of Galaxy devices that will receive the update to One UI 4.2:

Galaxy S

These Galaxy S series smartphones will surely receive the new version of the One UI:

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S21 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S10 Lite

The list should also include the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which will arrive with Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in the course of next January. The smartphone, for the moment, has not yet been officially confirmed by the Korean house.

The following list includes the Galaxy S for which the switch to One UI 4.1 is not yet confirmed while the update to Android 12 is guaranteed:

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10e

There new One UI 4.1, instead, will not arrive on the Galaxy S9. The Samsung flagships of 2018 will not be able to take advantage of the latest evolution of the One UI and will not receive Android 12. The update program provided by Samsung for its top of the range has run out with Android 10 and One UI 2.5.

Galaxy Note

Similar speech for the Note series. These are the smartphones that will receive One UI 4.1:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

For these, however, it will be necessary to wait for a confirmation from Samsung. The update to Android 12 may stop at One UI 4.0:

Galaxy Note 10+ (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Note 10 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Z

Here are the Galaxy Zs that will receive the update:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

For the first Galaxy Fold (LTE / 5G), however, it will be necessary to wait for a confirmation. The update to Android 12 is confirmed. For the One UI 4.1 there are the same doubts seen for the Note and S series smartphones.

Galaxy A

Here is the list of Galaxy A that will receive the update to One UI 4.1:

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

For these, however, the transition to One UI 4.1 is still doubtful:

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A12

Galaxy M

These are the Galaxy Ms that will upgrade to One UI 4.1:

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

For the following models, however, the transition to the new version of the One UI is in doubt.

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

Galaxy F

One UI 4.1 will also arrive on the following Galaxy Fs:

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

For these models, however, confirmation will be required:

Galaxy F41 (Uncertain)

Galaxy F02s (Uncertain)

Galaxy Xcover

For the Xcover range, the new update to One UI 4.1 is guaranteed for Xcover 5. For Xcover Pro, however, confirmation from Samsung will be required.

Galaxy Tab

Let’s move on to the tablet range. The list below includes the tablets that will receive the new One UI 4.1:

Galaxy Tab S7 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)

For these models, however, the update to the new version of the One UI is to be confirmed: