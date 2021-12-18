World

here are which ones (and who risks orange). Here is the “stink” of lockdown … – Libero Quotidiano

Italy is tinged with colors. The coronavirus divides Italy and the North must deal with the zone passages. From Monday 20 December Liguria, Marche, Autonomous Province of Trento they will pass in the yellow zone. The passage of color is determined by the overcoming of all the expected parameters regarding incidence, hospitalizations and intensive care. Together with the aforementioned Regions there is Veneto, which however has decided to bring the order forward from midnight on Friday 17 December.

In the week between Christmas and New Year, other regions could end up in the yellow or even orange zone. It is the case of Lombardy that has two negative parameters with 171, 3 new cases and the medical area at 13.6 percent. Under the critical threshold, on the other hand, intensive care stopped at 8.9 per cent. Lazio is also in the balance for the yellow zone, with 179.8 cases and a medical area occupied at 12.1 per cent.

In this case, however, intensive care is close to the limit (9,6). A situation confirmed by the Regional Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato: “Lazio are in danger of yellowing, probably towards the New Year we could go there. We must always keep our attention high, we have an advantage to defend and not we must reduce the preventive measures“. Emilia Romagna is not doing better with 241 cases, 10 per cent in intensive care, 10.7 in the medical area. The only one to risk the highest range, orange, is Friuli-Venezia Giulia which has 378 new cases per week and hospital wards in trouble: 23.3 percent in the medical area, 14.3.

