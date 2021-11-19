here are which ones. Do you still have them?

The history of the lira began well before united Italy: in fact, this term identifies types of coins long before 1861, given that the numerous pre-unification Italian kingdoms used their lira independently.

With the Risorgimento and the proclamation of the Unification of Italy as a kingdom, the production of a new series of coins also began, which replaced those of the individual regions and also culturally distanced themselves from those spread by Napoleon in the early 1800s.

The first coins of united Italy

Especially in the first decades of “life”, the Kingdom of Italy started the production of its own coins in different cities, which contributed to the creation of various monetary denominations: 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 lire were made using precious metals such as gold and silver and this contributes to making the lire of the period particularly interesting also from an economic point of view, also because they maintain a high historical and political value which increases their monetary value.

Old Lire, some are worth 20 thousand euros: here are which ones

A concrete example is given by one of the first coins made by unified Italy, precisely in 1861, that is the 5 lire silver coin known as Vittorio Emanuele II Unification of Italy, given the representation of the first sovereign of Italy present on one of the “faces”.

This example was made in just over 20 thousand copies at the mint of Florence, minted in 900 silver, and which has the dimensions of 37 mm and the weight of 25 grams.

On the other side there is the coat of arms of the House of Savoy, with the words clearly visible FIVE ITALIAN LIRAS Besides Florence and even month and year of minting, March 1861.

They are considered the very first commemorative issues made on the occasion of the unification of Italy and for this reason they are extremely rare and precious: a specimen in good condition is worth no less than 3000 euros but the better the conservation, the greater it can earn a hypothetical sale, given that in Brilliant Uncirculated a 5 lire Vittorio Emanuele Unity of Italy is worth more 20 thousand euros.