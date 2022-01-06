here are which ones will no longer work – LiveUnict
This year, those who own certain devices will no longer be able to use WhatsApp: which ones? Below is the list in detail.
Goodbye to WhatsApp, but fortunately not for everyone. In fact, in 2022, many devices will no longer support the next update offered by the famous instant messaging app. But which are you referring to? Below is the complete list of models on which WhatsApp will no longer work.
Apple
Only smartphones with an operating system Apple iOS 9 they will say goodbye to WhatsApp, as well as those Android 4.04 .
On the contrary, those who have devices updated to iOS 10 and later with a processor equal to or greater than A9 will not encounter any problems. WhatsApp, therefore, will also continue to work on the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE of the first generation, if they are upgraded.
Samsung
- Galaxy Trend Lite;
- Galaxy Trend II;
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini;
- Galaxy Xcover 2;
- Galaxy Core;
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.
Huawei
- Ascend G740;
- Ascend Mate;
- Huawei Ascend D2.
LG
- Lucid 2;
- Optimus (F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F5 Dual, L5 II, L5 Dual, L3 II, L7 II Dual, L7 II, F6, L4 II Dual, F3, L4 II, L2 II and F3Q);
- Enact.
Sony
ZTE
- Grand S Flex;
- V956;
- Grand X Quad V987;
- Grand Memo.
Other models
- Archos 53 Platinum;
- HTC Desire 500;
- Caterpillar Cat B15;
- Wiko Cink Five;
- Wiko Darknight;
- Lenovo A820;
- UMi X2;
- Faea F1;
- THL W8.