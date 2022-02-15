How many times do you think about starting physical activity and then never start. Perhaps you are convinced that you cannot do it or that you are not of the right age.

Often the fear of starting is also in the fact that you don’t really know how to do it. One wonders which exercises are most suitable, how often should one train or what is the best clothing to avoid injuries.

Some tips to start exercising after a long time

To understand how to start training after a long time, some help simply comes from our mobile phone. In fact, there are many free applications for exercising at home to download and try. With gradual and personalized workouts, you can start at your own pace, knowing exactly which exercises to do.

A great way to gradually start exercising could be running. It doesn’t matter how old you decide to start or under what conditions, the important thing is to do it, but with some precautions.

First of all it is important to consult your doctor to understand if and how you can train. Often you give up at the start if you are in old age, but even in the presence of pathologies, such as osteoarthritis for example, it would be enough to find the right exercises.

If you decide to start running, especially after the age of 50, you should pay particular attention to the shoes you use.

In general, wearing uncomfortable or wrong shoes could also cause serious problems. For example, some heels would even lead to hallux valgus. Even more so if you play sports, therefore, choosing the right shoes would help prevent physical problems, injuries and pains.

Here are which shoes to choose to start running even after the age of 50 while protecting the joints

Joints can become more delicate and fragile as we age, resulting in a greater risk of injury. For this, choosing the right shoes for running is essential.

A first characteristic to consider is the level of cushioning of the shoe. Good cushioning, especially after age 50, is important for protecting your joints. By absorbing the impact that is generated between the plant and the ground while running, it helps to lighten the work that the foot should be doing.

Another aspect to consider is the protective capacity of the shoe. It would be advisable to choose models that have a particular internal reinforcement. In fact, in this way it would help the foot to remain in the correct position, preventing possible injuries.

Here are which shoes to choose to start running to decrease the risk of pain or injury.