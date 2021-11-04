Here are which Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO should receive Android 12

Android 12 in the stable version has been with us for a few weeks: the release in the AOSP was followed by the one for the Google Pixel and among the OEMs that are busy with the update there is no shortage Xiaomi, so much so that today we can draw up a list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that in all probability will receive the coveted update.

After seeing the important announcements from Samsung and OPPO and the custom GSIs already available for the more curious addicted to modding, in short, let’s take a look at the Chinese manufacturer’s house.

Android 12: Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO on the list

There list which, it is important to premise, comes from xiaomiui and has not been officially approved by Xiaomi, it is updated as of November 3, 2021 and is very long and diverse. In fact, it distinguishes the models for which Android 12 is ready and available, those in internal beta and closed beta, the Mi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that will receive Android 12 and those that will not have it at all.

Models listed as “in Internal Beta of Android 12“Are the following: Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro (here is our review), Xiaomi Pad 5 series (here is our review), Xiaomi Mi 11i (here is our review), Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, 5G and NE, Xiaomi Mi 10 series, Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi Note 10 series (here is our review of Redmi Note 10 Pro), Redmi Note 8, Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3 Pro 5G (here’s our review) .

As for the smartphones that have already received the stable version of Android 12, they are: Xiaomi Mi 11i, Xiaomi Mi 11x Pro, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro +, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra ( here is our review).

Numerous Redmi and POCO models also appear in the list of those who will receive Android 12, they are: Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9T (here’s our review), Redmi 9T, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 9 4G (China), Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Ultra, POCO X2, POCO X3, POCO X3 NFC, POCO M2 Pro, POCO M3.

Xiaomi Mi series models that will receive Android 12 include: Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold, Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

The list of models currently in “Closed Beta of Android 12” is also quite long. Here they are all: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (here is our review), Xiaomi Mi 10S, Xiaomi Mi 11X, POCO F3 (here is our review), Redmi K40, Xiaomi MIX 4, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, POCO X3 GT (in preparation), Redmi K40 Gaming, POCO F3 GT (in preparation), Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (in preparation), Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Redmi K30S Ultra (in preparation), Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Zoom, POCO F2 Pro (in preparation).

Finally we come to the disappointed: among the models that shouldn’t receive Android 12 (generally the cheapest ones from Redmi receive only one major update) there are some excellent names such as Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

For the complete list you can refer to the following image.

