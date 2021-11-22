Here comes the “Black Friday”: here are the tips to take advantage of the opportunity – Chronicle

BOLZANO. Friday 26 November is the day of the so-called “Black Friday”, a day when retail prices are expected to be very low. Then followed by the “Cyrber Monday”, Monday 29 November, same possibilities but theoretically focused more on electronics.

In short, world sales, also because it seems that most of the purchases will take place online.

“A sort of Christmas only on consumption – explains theAduc, the consumer user rights association – with the typical expectations of this super-party, so much so that the “Black Friday week” has already started these days.

The prices of many products, especially electronics and clothing, are already attractive and, if you are planning to shop, perhaps to then donate at Christmas, it is worth dedicating some time to them.

There are three main things to remember: discounted prices they report the original price … which is not necessarily the real one before being discounted: “sometimes” it is higher and, unless you have taken notes before the discount starts, there is no way to know.

In part, this can be remedied by not stopping at the first offer of the first shop, but by comparing.

Not finding what you are looking for doesn’t mean you miss the opportunity, so it’s good don’t force yourself to buy. Today is Black Friday, tomorrow is Cyber ​​Monday, the day after tomorrow will be the sales, the day after the specific promotion of that other store… continuous discount…. Discounts are no longer an occasion but an everyday life.

If the purchase has a problem (because you have changed your mind – right of withdrawal – or the product is defective – two-year warranty from the trader), enforcing your rights within the EU is simple, but it can become impossible outside our continent. So be careful where the physical store you buy from is located, even if this store uses a platform based in Hong Kong or Padua to sell.