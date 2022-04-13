Here comes the cheese for patients with kidney failure

The cheeseprohibited food for patients with kidney failure or on dialysisnow finally becomes accessible, thanks to the collaboration between a doctor from the Milan Polyclinic and a dairy product entrepreneur who led them to create and patent a new way of producing this food.

FriP cheese in the diet of patients with renal insufficiency

Is called FriP cheese and its patent, registered by the Polyclinic itself, was granted free of charge to some dairy companies to promote its diffusion throughout the territory: the goal is to improve the quality of life of people with kidney diseases and in particular to dialysis patients, which cheeses are almost prohibited for health reasons.

“The Policlinico di Milano – underlines Marco Giachetti, president of the hospital – has always been at the forefront of biomedical research, as the first public institute in Italy and second overall. Our mission has always been to experiment and find new methods of treatment, new devices and inventions to improve the quality of life of our patients.

But also, thanks to the exploitation of our lands received as donations over the centuries, to produce quality food such as milk, rice and yogurt from safe, short and sustainable supply chains, certified by our doctors. In this case we have the possibility of producing functional foods, that is able to help those suffering from certain pathologies to have a balanced diet or improve certain pathological situations. The next step will be to use the milk from the hospital farms to start an autonomous production of FriP under the Ca ‘Granda brand, with an organic, short and guaranteed supply chain, further increasing our support for renal patients in the Milanese and Lombardy area ” .

What is FriP technology

“FriP technology could have a significant impact on the quality of life of patients with renal insufficiency – comments Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Polyclinic of Milan – a dialysis patient is on average 60-75 years old, and when he returns home in the evening perhaps exhausted from a heavy dialysis must also follow a diet in which many things are forbidden. In the midst of so many deprivations, being able to offer a healthy food instead of an extra pill gives the true meaning of our profession: that of doing research, finding new solutions to health problems and making them immediately available to people “.

Right now some cheese made with FriP technology is available on an experimental basis, thanks to the interest of patient associations. The goal, after this test phase, is to make FriP products available on a larger scale, to improve the quality of life of patients with kidney diseases.