Here comes the ‘coach’ app that prepares patients for colon surgery – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 FEB – Surgery is a bit like a sports competition: you need to get there in shape to get the best results and recover quickly and well. With this goal, iColon was developed, the first Italian app that accompanies patients before and after colorectal surgery, whether oncological or not. It was developed by the general surgery of the Irccs Sacro Cuore Don Calabria in Negrar di Valpolicella, where an average of 500 operations are performed on the colorectal every year, of which 250 are oncological.

Used since May 2020 on about 300 patients, it has allowed a better management of possible post-surgical complications and a decrease in hospitalization days, from 6 to 4. The app allows you to maintain a very close direct line with the surgical team, reduces fears and, in times of pandemics, allows you to monitor patients remotely but at the same time limit access to the hospital to the strict minimum. The study protocol relating to the use of the iColon app, recently published in the British Medical Journal, was developed as part of the Eras (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery) protocol, an integrated and multidisciplinary approach. “Many complications of colorectal surgery also arise due to the patient’s non-optimal pre-operative conditions, immobility or long stay in hospital, all elements that the adoption of the Eras protocol aims to reduce – he explains. Giacomo Ruffo, director of General Surgery of Irccs Negrar and author of the study – As we tell our patients, the operation must be seen as a competition: arriving in good conditions in the operating room gives greater guarantees to cross the finish line successfully and reduce the trauma related to the surgery. The iColon app is like a daily training plan in the preoperative phase shared with your trainer, in this case the surgeon “. “The iColon app, which is downloaded by patients upon access to the hospital for pre-hospitalization, is organized in three phases: preoperative, hospitalization and return home – explains Elisa Bertocchi, co-author of the study and surgeon General at the General Surgery Department of the IRCCS Negrar – Each corresponds to a daily diary that the patient is invited to fill in by sending feedback that doctors can follow on a dedicated digital platform “. (HANDLE).