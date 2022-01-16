Here comes the new Kia Sportage: the engines

The wait is over: the new Kia Sportage arrived in Italian dealerships. The successful SUV of the Korean company, now in its fifth generation, is available starting January 15, with a renewed platform and a complete range of 100% electrified powertrains.

Kia’s bestselling model, now in its fifth generation, has been specifically designed and developed for Europe. The new Sportage is born on the N3 platform which guarantees dynamic behavior from SUV of a higher category, thanks also to an advanced construction, followed by careful tuning on the roads of the Old Continent.

Style and novelty of the new Kia Sportage

The design of the new Kia Sportage is inspired by nature: the model exhibits fluid and sophisticated shapes that go beyond the traditional stylistic canons, while maintaining, at the same time, all theelegance and the sportsmanship that distinguish the best-selling SUV from the Korean brand. The new aesthetic features of Sportage follow the path taken by Kia with the relaunch of the brand and the introduction of EV6, choices aimed at inspiring customers through an increasingly modern and innovative design.

Each component of the fifth generation of Sportage has been designed and developed with the aim of further raising the level of the car. Among the many novelties of the model, one of the most important is represented by the new one Terrain Mode, designed for off-road enthusiasts: Terrain Mode automatically adjusts the car’s settings to ensure maximum traction on any terrain and in any environment.

Technology, as always, plays a fundamental role in Kia models: the same goes for the new Sportage, equipped with a high-tech touchscreen 12.3-inch and a multifunction display that represent the nerve center of connectivity, both for the driver and for the passenger. Ease of use has been put first in the creation of the infotainment system: the screens guarantee intuitive controls and a pleasant touch.

A strong personality distinguishes the interiors of the new model that has become part of the Kia list: the passenger compartment was designed and built to accommodate the most innovative technologies in a refined environment characterized by high-level materials, declined in a modern style. The interior is soft to the touch, with color options that lend energy and liveliness. The seats combine comfort and functionality, combined with a slim design with a sporty character.

New Kia Sportage: the engines

With the fifth generation of Kia Sportage, a full range of 100% electrified thrusters, thanks to state-of-the-art hybrid units and clean internal combustion diesel and petrol engines with the latest generation mild hybrid technology.

The HEV and PHEV models of the new Sportage have been designed to reduce the overall dimensions of the electrical parts to a minimum, favoring the space reserved for passengers and luggage. The hybrid variants of the new range are characterized by the T-GDI engine 1.6-liter, a highly technological four-cylinder that, in addition to being sporty, is responsive to the controls thanks to an extraordinary fluidity of power delivery.

In the version Hybrid plug-in, the turbo engine is flanked by a 66.9 kW electric powertrain with a 12.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. Among the engines we also find the Hybrid with the award-winning 1.6 T-GDI flanked by a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh battery and a very clean 1.6-liter high-efficiency diesel.