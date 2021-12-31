Here comes the New Year’s sting on bills
The new year will start with a sting on bills for the Italians, who will inaugurate 2022 with increases. The Arera announces that starting from January 1st, the increase for the typical family under protection will be + 55% for the electricity bill and + 41.8% for the gas bill for the first quarter of 2022. increases were quantified as more than 820 euros for electricity and more than 1560 euros for gas.
These are the updated data for the first quarter of 2022. State interventions have failed to stem the increase in bills, the result of new extraordinary records of the rise in prices of energy products wholesale (almost doubled in the spot markets for natural gas and electricity in the period September-December 2021) and CO2 emission permits. All of this has led to an increase in electricity bills by 65% and gas bills by 59.2%.
The Authority confirmed the transitional cancellation of the general system charges in the bill and enhanced the social bonus for families in difficulty, based on the provisions of the 2022 Budget Law. VAT on gas at 5% for the quarter, the necessary resources have been allocated for the interventions. This made it possible to lighten the impact on 29 million households and 6 million micro-enterprises.
For the president of the Arera, Stefano Besseghini, “we are in the presence of an absolutely exceptional situation. Arera also tries to make its own contribution by exploiting the limited levers available from the bills and the instrument of the electricity and gas social bonuses. As already happened in the lockdown phase, responsible consumer action will be decisive“. Stefano Besseghini added:”Energy saving is a tool to look at carefully, but solidarity between consumers is also needed, which is also expressed in the punctuality of payments for those who have the possibility. We are aware that important parts of society are now facing heavy and unexpected difficulties, Arera is evaluating changes to that part of regulation that normally applies to ordinary phases, adapting it to an unprecedented situation.“.