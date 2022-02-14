Here comes the sting on bills: the shocking figures on families

The figure makes an impression: 38 billion and a half euros, 1,480 per family. It is the sting that Italian families will have to endure this year because of the dear bills. To underline it is Assoutentiwhich in a report analyzed all aspects of the daily life of Italians affected by the soaring prices.

On the basis of Istat inflation data for January, the consumer protection association has calculated the consequences for the pockets of Italian families of the increases that are falling on the retail price lists these days. First of all on the foodstuffs of mass consumption: in the first month of the year, the bread it underwent an increase of + 3.9% compared to last year. An increase which, for the typical family, corresponds to a higher cost of +38.5 euros per year. Then it’s the turn of the pasta, the price of which has increased on average by + 10%, while 8,4% more is spent on seafood than a year ago. Even more than starchy foods, they are fruits and vegetables the products with the highest price increases: + 13.5%, almost 60 euros more per year for each household. But there are also mineral water (+ 3%), ice cream (+ 4%) and fruit juices (+ 4.8%). And the non-food items of expenditure – excluding heating and electricity – which nevertheless make themselves felt: furniture costs 4% more, household appliances 5.1% more. And not even plants and flowers are saved (+ 4.5%).