Here comes the “super cold”: how it differs from Covid

But is it Covid or a cold? This is Sars-Cov-2 or influence? How many people will have asked this question to themselves in case of symptoms and before a diagnostic test or to relatives and friends. In this period, however, not only the sub-variant Omicron 2 circulates in Italy, which makes people talk about itself every day but also an influence intestinalalso called “viral gastroenteritis”, caused by noroviruses and rotaviruses.

Symptoms and who it affects

In the first case, everyone is affected, children and adults, with symptoms of alimentary gastroenteritis; Rotaviruses, on the other hand, mainly affect pediatric children and also those under the age of five. In a pandemic period, it is clear that recognizing what it is at the first symptoms is very complicated, also because Omicron 2 can manifest itself with intestinal discomfort. He tried to clarify Claudio Mastroiannidirector of Infectious Diseases of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome and president of Simit (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases), which at Messenger explained that with the spring season these viruses affect the category just described more easily and that, even if “ the symptoms could be similar to Covid, in the vast majority of cases the clinical picture is quite distinct “ .

Omicron-influenza difference

The expert explains that while “ Omicron affects the upper respiratory tract and in some cases causes intestinal disorders, in the intestinal flu, on the other hand, there is fever, diarrhea and vomiting, without symptoms respirators “. That’s why, the rapid or molecular swab is the most recommended solution.” In most cases – reassures Mastroianni – within 48 hours the symptoms pass spontaneously. It is therefore good to wait a couple of days before checking if it is Covid “ . The advice for those who live with the elderly and the frail is different: remain isolated before you are not sure you are negative with a tampon. Hydration is very important, essential for the very young and the elderly. “ If you feel vomiting, it is best to make them drink in small doses “advises Mastroianni.

How to avoid contagion

Being a virus, after two years of pandemic we have learned that contagion can be avoided by first taking care of hygiene. The ISS makes it known that transmission can occur by direct contact or if utensils, cutlery, towels but also the same food are shared with a person with the current infection. “ Viruses are deposited on surfaces and therefore if we touch contaminated objects the risk of infect us it’s tall “Reminding us that distancing with those who are sick remains essential to avoid contracting the virus, there are also some specific foods capable of causing intestinal flu: shellfish, in particular raw or undercooked oysters, berries and strawberries fresh or frozen.

As the infectious specialist suggests, avoid do-it-yourself treatments but always consult your doctor who will give the most appropriate treatment after a thorough medical history. A specific drug for viral gastroenteritis does not exist, which is why it becomes useless to use antibiotics that prove to be completely ineffective.