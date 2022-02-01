Here comes the super mask that blocks all variants of Covid: this is how much it costs

It has already been renamed the super mask. It is a personal protective equipment that would be capable of block all viruses and bacteria, with almost 100% effective protection. An almost complete guarantee of eliminating viruses, including the Covid and coronaviruses.

The protection given by this super-mask would apply to Covid in all its variants, including hyper-diffusive Omicron, now prevalent throughout Europe. The new device was presented at Ces 2022, or the Consumer electronics show in Las Vegas.

It is produced by a start-up in Lyon, in France. The product it is not yet on the market, although soon – judging from the website of the French company Airxom – it should be possible to place a pre-order. Regarding the placing on the market and the its price – it will not be excessive, assures the company – let’s see what will happen in detail.

Super mask: when will it be on the market and how much it will cost

The French company ensures that the respiratory protection system not only can block SARS-CoV-2 in all its variants, but in general any type of coronavirus. The marketing of this special mask should take place starting from the month of March 2022 and its cost should be around 300 euros.

How the super mask works

The price it will inevitably be high since it is a very different product from the normal masks that we now use every day. But it is also true that the device, according to what was explained by the same company that will produce it, should be reusable without problems.

Its protection applies not only to Covid, but also to all future viruses and bacteria. A guarantee also for the future, according to what the company explains. The super mask should be able to block all the smallest particles, even those produced bypollution.

A procedure based on grape rays, is explained on the company’s website, destroys viruses and bacteria. Furthermore, the destructive action is guaranteed by two different filters whose combination reduces the risk of penetration by viruses. The mask actually has a mechanism that allows you to purify and decontaminate the air.

The device is slightly larger and heavier than a normal faceplate. As for the comfort, the company ensures that the adhesion to the face is also guaranteed through the elastic system based on two tear-off laces that allow you to adapt the device to the measurements of the face.

The super mask against Covid

Vincent Gaston, CEO of Airxom, Talks about “spectacular results against Covid: our mask destroys it with simple contact“. The French company is not the only one that is developing a product of this kind, but it seems to have an important time advantage. In addition, assures Gaston, “we are the only ones to offer total protection“.