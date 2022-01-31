Here comes the “super mask” that blocks Covid

There is a new ally in the war against Covid. From Airxôm comes a super mask capable of blocking all viruses, also Sars-CoV-2 and all its variants such as Omicron. Vincent Gaston, CEO of the French company that created the new protection, assures that he has achieved spectacular results. “Our mask – he reveals – destroys the coronavirus with simple contact offering total protection. Furthermore, thanks to the technological innovations incorporated within it, the new device also provides protection from the effects of atmospheric pollution and from all viruses and bacteria.

There super mask

The effectiveness of the Airxôm mask was verified by an experimental protocol conducted by independent laboratories with recognized experience in the sector (Virnext: virus; Conidair: bacteria; French National Laboratory of Metrology and Tests: volatile organic compounds). For example, virucidal tests carried out by the Virnext Research Technology laboratory in Lyon have shown its effectiveness for:

– SARS-CoV-2, 99.94% destruction,

– H1N1, 99.99% destruction

– Adenovirus, 99.94% destruction

The price

The mask, weighing 130 grams, unfortunately does not have a popular price: the protection with the respiratory protection system capable of blocking all viruses will be sold on the site airxom-mask.com and will arrive in French pharmacies in March, at a retail price of around 300 euros.