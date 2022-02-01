Here comes the super mask that promises to block all variants of Covid! Here are times and costs

A super mask capable of blocking all viruses, even the SARS-CoV-2 with all its variants.

The object that could forever change the approach to the Covid-19 pandemic was presented at CES 2022, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas: to ‘invent it’, a start up in Lyon, France, the Airxom.

Vincent Gaston, CEO of Airxom assures:

“Spectacular results against Covid: our mask destroys it with simple contact.

We are the only ones to offer total protection “.

The effectiveness of the Airxôm mask has been subjected to a experimental protocol conducted by independent laboratories with recognized experience in the sector (Virnext: virus; Conidair: bacteria; National Laboratory of Metrology and French Tests: volatile organic compounds).

Virucidal tests carried out by the Virnext Research Technology laboratory in Lyon, for example, have shown its effectiveness for:

SARS-CoV-2, 99.94% destruction,

H1N1, 99.99% destruction,

Adenovirus, 99.94% destruction

There marketing of this special device should starting March 2022, and its cost should be around around 300 euros.to

to

VULTURENEWS.NET®

(Court Authorization No. 466)