Here comes the sustainable mini-house that costs like a PlayStation, or maybe less

There is a problem in the world, it affects everyone and, to solve it, enormous efforts are needed, including economic ones. Let’s talk about global warming. Air pollution, in fact, is no longer bearable for ecosystems, and therefore not even for us. A solution? Not just one is enough, but changing the way we live and build our homes could be a piece of what is needed.

Since the simple process of producing concrete and steel requires enormous amounts of energy, a good idea could be – architects, designers and environmentalists think – to live in structures that already exist, or that are made from recycled materials.

There are many ideas on how to make eco-friendly homes, and all different, but this mini house made from a container is among the most beautiful and interesting around. It has everything: stove, electrical and plumbing, porch, kitchen and living room, as well as a small bedroom.

The container structure, well insulated and modeled to perfection, with a large opening that acts as a door and entrance for the light, is ideal for being light, easily transportable and resistant.

It is no coincidence that whoever designed it christened it “Casa container gay”. Gaia is usually the name given to the Earth. In short, it is a comfortable, small and economical house but above all it respects the environment because it is done without polluting, it produces energy by itself thanks to photovoltaic panels, it does not waste energy thanks to the excellent insulation and having one means not concreting any land.

But there is another interesting aspect: the price. A mini-house of this kind already costs very little in itself: due to the size, the recycled materials and the few furniture it contains. But there is more, because zero-impact homes like this could be the investment decided by the states to pollute less. And therefore be free, donated by states to preserve rural areas, forests and countryside. If indeed, instead of large concrete villas, we built this way in the future, the planet would thank us.

