Here comes the truck that recharges electric cars when dry with energy

In Russia have devised a method to reload the electric cars that run out of energy: a truck capable of delivering electricity to motorists who run out of water on the road. The experimentation began in Moscow but is about to be extended to other cities in the world as well.

The truck that recharges zero-emission cars is the result of the Russian startup L-Charge: the vehicle carries a sort of mobile electricity supply station, with a generator powered by hydrogen or gas capable of delivering sufficient power to restore 100 km of autonomy to the batteries of electric cars.

L-Charge has started testing the truck in Moscow, through a service that for some months can be requested via Telegram by road users struggling with the low battery of their car. The intervention of the trucks allows motorists to recharge the car to get to their destination or to reach a station with charging stations. The Russian startup, after the first test phase, is ready to launch this mobile charging of electric cars also in the United States and in other European cities such as Paris, Berlin, London and Amsterdam.

The company wants to equip itself with a fleet of trucks with generators equipped with large batteries, powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen or a mixture of the two systems. Such trucks should promise 80% recharge in no more than seven minutes.

At the moment there is only one truck in operation, the one used for the experimentation phase in Russia. L-Charge has raised $ 1.5 million in private funding that, together with collaborations from other partners, will be used to build another 2,000 mobile devices within a year. The next stage involves the conquest of London: L-Charge aims to bring its first fleet of trucks to the British capital by the end of 2022.

LNG-powered trucks, compared to diesel ones, produce less CO2 emissions, but consume slightly more than other cars with traditional chargers. The cost of energy for food is above average: according to reports from Dmitry Lashin, the founder of the company, about 0.80 euro cents per kilowatt are spent to recharge the trucks, a value about 1.5 or 2 times higher than existing options.