here he is singing in a viral video

Undoubtedly one of the most popular animated series by children but above all by adults, given its irreverent approach, Adventure Time has now come to an end. And among the many adults saddened by the news there is an unsuspected Hugh Jackman: see what he did in this video that went viral.

While the partner in crime – in terms of madness and rambling – and direct rival Rick and Morty continues to produce seasons, the series that aired on Cartoon Network is now available on HBO Max it stopped in the tenth season for a (remarkable) total of 283 episodes, lasting 11 minutes each. Of course, in the meantime, Adventure Time specials and spin-offs have arrived that have renewed the interest, never exhausted, in the title. However, the main narrative line, that of the protagonists, can be said to be concluded thanks to a worthy ending that, however, broke the hearts of many who would have liked to see the adventure continue.

Among these, unexpectedly, there is also the actor Hugh Jackman, best known for playing the role of Wolverine in the series of X-Men but who has had an equally prolific career outside of cinecomic. In this regard, find here our Reminscence review (Fragments from the past), the last film that saw him as a protagonist. But in these hours, the actor is back in the limelight in a video that went viral, in which he showed off all his passion for the animated series.

In the post, which you find at the bottom of the article, you can see him wearing a shirt with Jake and the writing Bacon Pancakes, title of the famous song sung by the character in the episode Burning Low. In the video, the actor throws himself in a singing interpretation of the piece, dusting off his singing version already shown in musicals like Le Misérable, a 2012 film by Tom Hooper inspired by the famous novel by Victor Hugo, and the most recent The Greatest Showman, centered on the figure of the famous circus performer Phineas Taylor Barnum. What do you think of this curious passion of the actor? And have you seen the other song video that has gone viral in these hours, with the karaoke of Dwayne Johnson from Oceania? Tell us in the comments!