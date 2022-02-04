HERE HELLAS – Tudor in conference: Vlahovic one of the strongest in that role, but he is played in eleven. It will be even better to return to the Stadium “

Igor Tudor, Hellas Verona coach, spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Juventus. Here is what Tmw highlighted:

If you were asked to mark Vlahovic, how would you do it?

“He’s a good player, one of the strongest in that role. They made an important purchase, with an important outlay. He makes the best of his ability: he’s strong, but he always plays eleven. They have many champions who they can resolve the game at any time. It will be a great match to face. “

What are your feelings?

“It will be the first time that I will go there as an opposing coach. I spent many years there, there will be 50% of the audience after the 5,000 of the last games, so it will be even better. We will try to prepare it in the best possible way, with a great desire to do well: let’s go there to play our football, we are fine, we are in a good moment. We have tried to improve certain things in recent weeks. “

Can new purchases already play?

“I’m happy, we worked well from that point of view. Players have arrived who can not only lend a hand, but also play. Retsos has been training with us for a week and I’m happy with him, Praszelik is a smart guy, with a great desire to do. It will take some time to get into our rhythms, but they will have their space “.

The pressing data reward you.

“I’m glad. We cultivate that way of playing, it is important to benefit from it. What you spend running a lot must then produce results: those are the things that ultimately bring you points.”

Will he play Lasagna or Kalinic?

“Let’s see, they both deserve to play. I’ll decide tomorrow. Kale has scored, Lasagna has been fine for some time. Maybe they play together …”.

Did you need an extra element also in defense?

“We talked a lot. As I said before, I’m happy: Retsos is there, Sutalo is there, I like Coppola a lot. Tameze did well in that role, Faraoni is there too. In my opinion we did well, we have brought a player to the frontline, where we were a bit short. He’s still young, he has interesting skills. “

What was Juve for you?

“I arrived there very young, and they raised me, the various Montero, Iuliano … I entered as a child and came out as a man. There I discovered the culture of work, and going around a bit you understand that it is not obvious “.

Is winning the only thing that matters to you too?

“I’ve talked a lot about this topic. The world of football is more and more demanding: it’s not enough to speculate. Our league proves it too: you score more and more goals, you attack more. Football is made for the fans. , then it is right that the result determines. If there is a choice between 4-3 and 1-0, I choose 4-3 “.

Hongla will be back soon. How much do you bet on him?

“I focus on all the players, then it always depends on them. It is normal that someone does not feel sufficiently ‘involved’, the players are sometimes not objective, but I don’t think there is a coach who does not let who they deserve to play. It depends on the players, you have to to have some time to adapt to a certain way of thinking. I consider Martin a strong player, who still has to adapt a little to our system. He did well in the African Cup, I’m happy and we look forward to it. “