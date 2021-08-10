Here I laugh, the trailer of Mario Martone’s film







It will arrive on 9 September at the cinema Here I laugh, the new film by Mario Martone which will be presented in Venice 78. In the cast of the film Toni Servillo, Maria Nazionale, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Antonia Truppo, Eduardo Scarpetta, Roberto De Francesco, Lino Musella, Paolo Pierobon, with Gianfelice Imparato and with Iaia Forte. The film is distributed by 01 Distribution.

The plot of Here I laugh

At the beginning of the twentieth century, in the Naples of the Belle Époque, theaters and cinemas shine. The great comedian Eduardo Scarpetta is the king of the box office. The success made him a very rich man: of humble origins he established himself thanks to his comedies and the mask of Felice Sciosciammocca who supplanted Pulcinella in the heart of the Neapolitan public. The theater is his life and his entire family nucleus gravitates around the theater, made up of wives, companions, lovers, legitimate and illegitimate children including Titina, Eduardo and Peppino De Filippo. At the height of his success Scarpetta allows himself what will prove to be a dangerous gamble. He decides to make the parody of The Daughter of Iorio, a tragedy by the greatest Italian poet of the time, Gabriele D’Annunzio. On the evening of the debut in the theater an uproar breaks out: the comedy is interrupted by screams, whistles and insults raised by the poets and playwrights of the new generation who cry out to scandal and Scarpetta ends up being denounced for plagiarism by D’Annunzio himself. Thus begins the first historic lawsuit on copyright in Italy. The years of the trial will be exhausting for him and for the whole family so much so that the delicate balance that held her together seems on the verge of dissolving. Everything in Scarpetta’s life seems to be shattered, but with a great actor’s number he will be able to challenge the fate that wanted him lost and will win his last game.

Loading... Advertisements