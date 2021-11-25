Here is a great offer on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, even exclusive colors

If you are looking for the best Samsung smartphone currently in circulation, you absolutely must not miss the opportunity to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G during this Black Friday 2021. The Samsung site in fact offers it at a strong discount in all colors, even the exclusive ones of the Samsung Shop.

Historic low, Galaxy S21 Ultra under 900 euros

By clicking on the link at the bottom of the news, you will have the opportunity to buy it at 899 euros instead of 1279 euros without the need for any coupon. It’s a pretty big price, you will rightly say, but it’s a rare offer (as well all-time low seen so far) which guarantees you savings over 350 euros for a smartphone that remains the protagonist of the mobile scene, also because it has just received the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 update.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G mounts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at WQHD + resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1500 nit. The processor Exynos 2100, finally able to fill the gap with its counterpart Qualcomm, is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space and a 5000 mAh battery. The strength of the smartphone is the photographic sector with a 108 MP sensor with optical stabilization and f / 1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and a 10 MP sensor with excellent 3X zoom.

The discount is visible directly on the page and, as we said, it is not only available for S21 Ultra Black and Silver but also Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown (the ones you see in the image above).

