Here is a little-known company that makes more than Tesla Da Benzinga Italy

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) may not have been the top-nominated stock in financial news last year, but bullish traders and investors have proven they don’t need it.

Since January 2021, the one-year yield on Alcoa stock has outperformed many of the world’s best-known tech and electric vehicle stocks, such as Tesla Inc (: NASDAQ :), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), General Electric Company (NYSE: NYSE 🙂 and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: NYSE :).

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose activities include bauxite mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum production; Alcoa sells aluminum products to customers in the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire and other industrial markets.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Alcoa’s profits are closely tied to current commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here is an overview of the returns from January 2021 to today:

  • GE climbed from $ 85.92 to $ 94.48 per share, with a yield of 9.96%
  • Tesla climbed from $ 839.81 to $ 936.72 per share, with a yield of 11.54%
  • GE climbed from $ 87.66 to $ 114.25 per share, with a return of 30.33%
  • Ford climbed from $ 10.83 to $ 20.30 per share, with a yield of 87.44%
  • Finally, Alcoa climbed from $ 18.82 to $ 56.71 per share, with a return of 201.33%.

