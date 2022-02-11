Here is a P2E digital currency up 700%

Thursday night Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have lost ground along with other major cryptocurrencies.
However, some of the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrencies are posting strong gains, with NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) up 791.4% in the past 24 hours to $ 0.00007538.
|Time lapse
|% Variation (+/-)
|Last 24 hours
|+ 791.4%
|Last 24 hours compared to Bitcoin
|+ 806.6%
|Last 24 hours compared to Ethereum
|+ 833.6%
|Last 7 days
|+ 680.8%
|Last 30 days
|-16%
|Year to date
|+ 3320.8%
Because it is important
For comparison, Dogecoin was down 4.6% daily to $ 0.1519 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, who calls himself the “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost 6.6% to 0.00003039 dollars.
- Floki is the name of the Shiba Inu’s puppy Elon Muskthe CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).
NinjaFloki claims to be a gaming-based digital currency that generates passive income and rewards its holders in Binance USD.
The cryptocurrency announced on Twitter Thursday that the token holders have grown to over 13,500.
