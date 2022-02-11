Here is a P2E digital currency up 700%

Thursday night Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have lost ground along with other major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrencies are posting strong gains, with NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) up 791.4% in the past 24 hours to $ 0.00007538.

NinjaFloki price performance Time lapse % Variation (+/-) Last 24 hours + 791.4% Last 24 hours compared to Bitcoin + 806.6% Last 24 hours compared to Ethereum + 833.6% Last 7 days + 680.8% Last 30 days -16% Year to date + 3320.8%

Because it is important

For comparison, Dogecoin was down 4.6% daily to $ 0.1519 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, who calls himself the “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost 6.6% to 0.00003039 dollars.

Floki is the name of the Shiba Inu’s puppy Elon Muskthe CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

NinjaFloki claims to be a gaming-based digital currency that generates passive income and rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The cryptocurrency announced on Twitter Thursday that the token holders have grown to over 13,500.