here is a real revolution coming

WhatsApp, a real revolution for the messaging app is coming: the changes planned in the near future.

The messaging app is preparing for important news to offer to all users; Whatsapp It is one of the most used apps on a daily basis by practically anyone who owns a smartphone, and the various news are always awaited with great anxiety.

After the announcements arrived at the end of last year, in this first month of 2022 we are already starting to take the first steps for the news on the app; specifically, i changes will affect message notifications and voice listening.

WhatsApp, a real revolution is coming: the news on message notifications and listening to vocals

Big news planned for the messaging app in this new year, ready to offer further services to all users; as reported on WABetaInfo, the two changes will be distinct but will arrive together on the app.

Speaking of the update related to notifications, with this change you will be able to see not only the name and words of the text, but also the sender’s profile photo; in this way it will be possible to recognize more quickly who has contacted us.

As for the voice messages instead, it seems that this change will bring a substantial change more than welcome by all the users; it will indeed be possible listen to the vowels that reach us even outside the chats WhatsApp in which they are played.

In this way, while listening to a voice, you will be able to move around the chat or in the contact list, or take advantage of any other possibility (that does not use audio) that the app offers.

A. Will appear at the top of the screen control panel, with which it will be possible to pause audio playback or resume it; also, you can use a bar relative to the audio, thus allowing it to be forwarded or rewound.

In addition to these changes, there will also be one new way to view cameras and, furthermore, decide to send multimedia files in multiple conversations at the same time.