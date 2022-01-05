Here is a spectacular selfie from Mars of the Chinese Tianwen 1 probe

Recently the China National Space Administration shared some spectacular new photographs taken by the Tianwen 1 probe above the north pole of Mars. The most incredible thing is that a small camera “detached” from the spacecraft and returned, via WiFi, the images to the spacecraft.

Snapshots offer a truly unprecedented point of view of the Red Planet, with really suggestive shots. Tianwen 1 has been in orbit around Mars since February 2021 and released the Zhurong rover to its surface last May. The country has even finished Zhurong’s scientific mission, but will continue to explore the Martian wastes.

“The orbiter is currently in orbit around Mars in excellent condition. We can see our vehicle flying around Mars in a working state and we can clearly see the solar panel, directional antenna and some of the antenna structures in orbit.“Sun Zezhou, chief designer of the Tianwen 1 system, told the media. This is not the first time we have received beautiful images from the spacecraft.

The press release also offered a brief update on Zhurong which, according to claims, drove a total of 1,400 meters (the last time an update came on the rover it still had “only” 1,297 meters). Updates on the spacecraft have declined since Tianwen 1 has changed its orbit to begin his scientific mission and no longer acts as a “go-between” for the rover.

You can find all the images released at the bottom of the news.