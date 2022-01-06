Constipation is a problem that plagues many people. Let’s talk about the difficulty of excreting feces and completely emptying the intestine. It is a fairly common disorder, which affects both children and adults, although it mainly affects women.

Normal bowel functions vary from person to person. For example, there are people who regularly evacuate one or more times a day and those who have many difficulties and need for laxatives or natural remedies.

If the origin of the problem does not depend on a disease (tumors, rectal prolapse, etc.), then the problem of constipation could derive from some bad habits.

In fact, a sedentary lifestyle, little physical activity, a diet low in fiber and poor hydration could accentuate the problem.

Here is a warm natural herbal tea that could help us to go to the bathroom regularly without abusing laxatives

We therefore know that improving your lifestyle and following a correct diet could help us in case of constipation. For example, these simple fruits are very laxative and useful for moving the intestine. But even this simple cereal could lower LDL cholesterol, empty the intestines and fill you up quickly.

Let’s not forget that some drinks are a real cure-all in case of constipation. In fact, here is a warm natural herbal tea that could help us to go to the bathroom regularly without abusing laxatives.

We are talking about the nettle herbal tea, rich in substances useful for the well-being of the organism.

Nettle is a plant widely used both in the culinary field and in the herbal field. It arises and grows spontaneously and has small stinging hairs on the leaves and stems which, if stressed, could cause painful irritation. In fact it is very useful to wear gloves when you decide to pick it up.

According to experts, this plant has an anti-inflammatory and diuretic action. In addition, it would help intestinal transit and the elimination of feces.

A natural herbal tea

The beneficial properties of nettle were already known to the ancient Greeks, who used it as a laxative and diuretic.

The nettle tea is very easy to prepare. Just pour a few teaspoons of dried leaves into a cup of boiling water. After a few minutes we filter and drink our herbal tea. To make its taste more pleasant, we can add natural sweetener or honey.

This is a natural remedy that could help with occasional constipation. Of course, always contact your doctor for any advice or further information. We also take care, because nettle may interfere with the absorption of some medicines.

