Anxiety is a combination of emotions often linked to events of fear and threat. A problem that affects more and more people and that could manifest itself, in a mild or serious way, in any moment of life. A disorder that should not be underestimated, often difficult to control and which creates discomfort and problems in daily life.

Anxious states may arise in times of transition or during difficult times.

The disorders that occur with anxiety vary from person to person, but generally involve: tachycardia, chest tightness, irritability, insomnia, tension, dizziness, increased sweating, and etc.

Here is a warm relaxing herbal tea that could help combat agitation without using sedatives

Many try to cure anxiety using drugs. But, if we find ourselves in the presence of an occasional and mild disorder, we could also rely on natural sedatives that would have fewer contraindications.

In fact, nature offers valid remedies to try to improve the health of our body. Let’s think about the beneficial properties of aromatic herbs, wild plants and spices. For example, this old grandmother’s remedy uses just a spice and would relieve toothache and make them whiter.

In case of anxiety and agitation, a plant native to cold areas comes to our aid. Rhodiola has beautiful yellow flowers and a scent that is very reminiscent of the rose.

The beneficial properties of herbal tea

Rhodiola has antioxidant, energizing and anti-stress properties. It would help the body to react in case of strong pressure. It could reduce anxiety, favoring the increase in serotonin levels.

In ancient times, the parts of the plant used were the roots and the flowers. Today, however, only its roots are used in herbal medicine.

So here’s a warm, relaxing herbal tea that could help calm states of agitation.

Preparing this drink is very easy. Just leave a tablespoon of dried rhodiola root to infuse in boiling water. After about 10 minutes we can filter the herbal tea and drink it still hot. To make it sweeter we use honey or other natural sweeteners. A real cure-all to be taken in the morning.

But be careful, because rhodiola could have side effects, such as dizziness and headache. We always remember to act only after consulting your doctor.

Deepening

Here is a warm natural herbal tea that could help us to go to the bathroom regularly without abusing laxatives