here is Air4 which can fly up to 700 meters high – Corriere.it

Powered by lithium polymer batteries, the result of the reinterpretation of the original 4L designed by TheArsenale

Here is the latest move to celebrate Renault 4’s sixtieth birthday. Today the shape of the iconic car is ready to face the sky. Air4 is the result of the reinterpretation of the original 4L designed by TheArsenale. Renault teamed up with TheArsenale on this one-of-a-kind project and unprecedented result. Air4 a symbol of independence and freedom, to respond to the problem of traffic, the impasse towards which we are heading and the free space in the sky. Air4 makes air the path of the future.

Birthday 60 years have passed since 3 August 1961 when the first Renault 4 rolled off the assembly lines of the Seguin island plant. A month later, exactly on October 4, the official baptism took place at the Motor Show at the Grand Palais. There are three set-ups. The R4L, the chic version, had three glass windows on each side, a cockpit a little more than spartan, the umbrella gearbox almost in the center of the dashboard and the 750cc four-cylinder. The R3 was the version that today we would call basic, 603 cc engine with 22.5 hp for a tax of only 3 hp. In front and behind the painted tubular bumpers, on the wheels the absence of wheel covers and four side windows. Inside Spartan seats, a slim three-spoke steering wheel, a speedometer and a sun visor in the driver’s seat.

Derby with Citron This Renault was born with a specific reason: to contrast closely the Citroen Due Cavalli, another gem of the French automobile industry of the second postwar period destined to power France and Europe, which stood out from the cars produced up to then for one very original body style and for the very low selling price and running costs. There were no winners or losers. Drivers took a strong line for one or the other model in this French derby on subcompact cars. A Quattroelle would never get on a Due Cavalli-Dyane and vice versa. The Renault 4 matured its success thanks to greater practicality, power, sports and 4×4 versions.

Success Just six years after its launch, Renault crossed the line with the one millionth unit produced. Since then, it will continue to set records, reaching a total production of 8,135,424 units, in a 33-year career. During its long marketing period, the Renault 4 was also developed in four-wheel drive and convertible versions. At the request of Elle magazine, Renault presented a model for women in 1963. It was characterized by a Vienna straw-like decoration on the sides and on the tailgate and another in tartan typical of the famous Scottish fabric. The success in the female audience was immediate and remarkable. It was produced until 1968.

Discovery The French love leisure cars and the Renault 4 became a beach car. Presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 1968, it was made by Sinpar, had the body without doors and without a roof, but was equipped with a completely removable canvas cover. It remained in production for only two years. The Air4 does not need wheels to move. equipped with four double propellers, one for each corner of the vehicle. The chassis rests in the center of the structure and the driver can sit in the practical passenger compartment by lifting the reinvented body of the Renault 4, which is fixed at the front.

Battery powered From a technical point of view, the Air4 is powered by 22,000 amp-hour lithium-polymer batteries, which generate a total power of approximately 90,000 mAh. The vehicle can reach a maximum horizontal speed of 26 m / s with an inclination of 45 during flight and a maximum inclination of 70. It can fly up to 700 meters high with a take-off speed of 14 m / s, limited at 4 m / s for safety reasons, and a landing speed of 3 m / s. Finally, the Air4 offers a maximum vector thrust of 380kg, which is 95kg per propeller. Air4 was completely conceived, designed, developed and assembled in France, in the first European technology park of Sophia Antipolis, on the French Riviera.

