Here is Alcioneo, the record-breaking giant galaxy – Space & Astronomy

A record-breaking monstrous galaxy has been discovered: with an extension of over 16 million light years, it is the largest galactic structure observed so far and for this reason it has been called Alcioneo, as the mightiest of the giants of Greek mythology. Its identikit is traced by researchers from the Leiden Observatory (Netherlands) in a study shared on arXiv and forthcoming in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Alcioneo, located 3 billion light years from us, is the most admirable example of the mysterious giant radio galaxies: they are galaxies that host an active supermassive black hole that devours the surrounding matter, throwing away a part with speeds close to that of light. The material of these relativistic jets (ionized gas with strong magnetic fields that it emits in radio frequencies) can reach distances of a few million light years from the original galaxy, crossing not only the interstellar medium that pervades the galaxy, but also the intergalactic one.

To define Alcioneo’s true extent, the researchers examined data collected with Lofar (Low Frequency Array), a network made up of over 20,000 radio antennas located in 52 European locations. Instead, studying the information collected by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, they showed that Alcioneo is an elliptical galaxy inserted in an even larger structure, a sort of cosmic web. The estimated total mass is about 240 billion times the mass of the Sun, while the huge supermassive black hole at the center has a mass equal to about 400 million times that of the Sun.