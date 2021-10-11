Here is Alexandra Daddario in the 20th episode of New Girl: Mars Landing

The (male) interest for Alexandra Daddario: I bet the credit goes to the saga of Percy Jackson, and not a that particular scene of True Detective…

Be that as it may, the New York actress will make her debut tonight in the bizarre and light-hearted atmosphere of New Girl: the episode in question, Mars Landing, will see her move in with a friend (Stevie Nelson) in the same building they live in Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and the other guys, inevitably teasing the desires of Schmidt, Coach And Winston. Below you will see three official photos published by Fox (via Headline Planet), followed by the synopsis of the episode.

Jess and Nick face some truths about their relationship, while Schmidt, Winston and Coach scramble to make a better second impression on the attractive new neighbors, Michelle and Laurie (Alexandra Daddario and Stevie Nelson). Also, Cece panics after testing Buster (James Frecheville) with alcohol…

