Here is Alvarez, atypical number 9 who ended up under the radar of Fiorentina VIDEO

Since his debut three years ago with the shirt of River Plate, Julian Alvarez has climbed the stages in a dizzying way. The talented striker from the Argentine class of 2000 is getting noticed with his goals and likes it a lot Fiorentina and the technical director Nicolas Burdisso. The numbers of the young football player of Calchin they speak clearly: 24 goals and 19 assists in the last two seasons, a constant crescendo that is making the River Plate. Alvarez has earned the call on a permanent basis with theArgentina, and the attention of many important teams in Europe.

Rightly called a ‘9 not 9‘, Alvarez he is a shrewd and flexible player who makes versatility his workhorse. The ability to cover many positions on the field and the great dexterity in the penalty area make the boy of the River Plate a very high level profile. Alvarez it does not make the structure its strong point, but has many options in its technical background; he can score as a robber but also from outside the box.

Extremely mobile and skilled in communicating with the team, his speed in the strait and a dribbling that is anything but trivial also allow him to move on the flanks or act as a second striker. Alvarez’s contract will expire in December 2022 and the player’s market valuation is around 15 million euros. There Fiorentina will he choose to launch the decisive thrust for the South American striker? We will find out in the coming months.

Here is a video to give an idea of ​​the characteristics of the Argentine boy:

