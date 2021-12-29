here is Android 12 for Galaxy S10, Z Flip, Tab S7

Samsung is building an excellent reputation for software updates in the Android world and right now proves that it deserves all the compliments it is receiving: the roll out of Android 12 with One UI 4 for series Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip And Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Tab S7, Tab S7 +: the news of the updates

After yesterday we had already told you about the roll out started for last year’s foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series, today it’s already the turn of the flagship of two generations ago, the first clamshell folding and two highly regarded premium tablets.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 + have started to receive the stable version update to Android 12 with One UI 4 attached. The same update also contains the security patches of December 2021, in short. all the latest news available at the moment. The firmware version in roll out (starting from Germany) for the three models is G97xFXXUEGULB, however, at the moment the dimensions of the incoming OTA package or the full official changelog are not known.

Alongside these three models, the South Korean manufacturer has begun to update the excellent pairing formed by Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: in this case the roll out took off from nearby Switzerland and from Italy. Of the update itself we only know that it includes Android 12 and One UI 4, but the presence of the SMR (Security Maintenance Release) of December 2021 is also obvious.

Finally, in a long list of European countries including Italy, the latest major release of the green robot and Samsung’s One UI and this month’s security patches are also arriving on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablets and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +, respectively with firmware versions T870BXXU2CULC And T976BXXU2CULC. Here are some demonstration screenshots.

How to update Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10 +, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Tab S7, Tab S7 +

If you have any of the models mentioned, you can perform a manual search using the path “Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install“.

