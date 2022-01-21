Here is Andromeda OS in use: the Microsoft operating system that has never seen the light

Before jumping into the Android-based Surface Duo, Microsoft was developing a Pocket Surface powered by a customized version of Windows. The device was known internally as Andromeda and was told several times by different sources, obviously in the form of indiscretions. Years after those leaks, in the past few hours Andromeda OS been shown working on a Lumia 950.

Published by Windows Central, the video shows how Microsoft was close to launching a successor to its Windows 10 Mobile operating system. Andromeda OS it was clearly not intended to run on the Lumia 950, however at the time the engineers were using the devices available for the first tests, as they did not yet have working dual-screen prototypes available. The one shown by the source is an embryonic version of an operating system de facto designed to be installed on a dual-screen smartphone.

Andromeda OS shown for the first time on video, years after its cancellation

The design of the software is clearly inspired by the stylistic canons of Windows 10 Mobile, while one of the differences with the latter is the possibility of using the lock screen as if it were a sheet to take notes and notes without the need to launch a dedicated app. There are also some components that resemble implementations we have already seen on Surface Duo, such as gestures or the support of the dual-window interface typical of dual-screen devices, but the vast majority of the elements of the UI are reminiscent of Windows Phone.

What we see on video a piece of history that never materialized: Microsoft believed in Andromeda and developed it with a proprietary operating system, to then instead propose a similar concept on the hardware level but based on the Android operating system. Surface Duo was released and basically a commercial flop, and its successor doesn’t seem to fare much better. The company also announced the Surface Neo, a larger dual-screen device running Windows 10X, but it was also canceled from the plans along with the operating system.

Now the company focuses on Windows 11, giving the possibility to third-party companies to exploit it for dual-screen or foldable devices. Sectors that, to date, have not yet been received too warmly by the public.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!