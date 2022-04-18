Here is another reason to drink more water: new beneficial effect of right hydration discovered on your heart

Drinking the correct amount of water every day is essential for keeping our heart healthy. Let’s see why together.

Stay well hydrated it is a daily habit that unfortunately is greatly underestimated. Drinking the amount of water necessary for the proper functioning of our body provides numerous benefits for our health, as it helps us eliminate toxins and waste substances, normalizes body temperature, detoxifies and purifies the body, facilitates the transport of nourishment to the cells and aids digestion. (Also read: Do you really know how many glasses of water you should drink per day based on your age?)

A recent study suggests that proper hydration is associated with a reduced risk of developing aheart failure. Drinking sufficient amounts of fluids during life not only supports essential body functioning, but it can too reduce the risk of serious heart problems in the future. Let’s explore the study in more detail.

I study

Heart failure is a chronic condition that develops when the heart does not pump enough blood for the body’s needs and is more common among adults aged 65 and over. Natalia Dmitrieva, one of the researchers of the study published in the European Heart Journalhe has declared:

Similar to reducing salt intake, drinking enough water and staying hydrated are ways to keep our hearts healthy and reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

After conducting studies suggesting connections between dehydration and cardiac fibrosis, a hardening of the heart muscles, the researchers looked for similar associations in large-scale population studies. They then analyzed data from more than 15,000 adults between the ages of 45 and 66 who did not suffer from diabetes, obesity or heart failure over a period of 25 years.

The i serum sodium levels, which increase as fluid levels in the body decrease, which also helped identify participants at higher risk of developing heart failure. Adults who had serum sodium levels above 143 milliequivalents per liter (mEq / L)when a normal range is 135-146 mEq / L, they had a risk greater than 39% to develop heart failure than those with lower levels. In a cohort of approximately 5,000 adults aged 70 to 90 years, those with serum sodium levels of 142.5-143 mEq / L had the 62% more probability of developing left ventricular hypertrophy. Levels starting at 143 mEq / L were correlated with increased risk 102% of left ventricular hypertrophy and an increased risk 54% heart failure.

Based on these data, the authors conclude that serum sodium levels higher than 142 mEq / L in middle age they are associated with increased risks of developing left ventricular hypertrophy and heart failure later in life.

More studies will be needed to confirm these preliminary results, the researchers said. However, these early hypotheses suggest that good hydration can help prevent or slow the progression of changes within the heart that can lead to heart failure.

Source: European Heart Journal

