here is Cyberquad for Kids- Corriere.it

It costs $ 1,900 and sold out after a few hours. Tesla Cyberquad for Kids has a range of 25 km and reaches a top speed of 16 km / h

In 2019 when he presented the Cybertruck to the public, Elon Muskon stage he also showed a surprise, namely the Cyberquad, an electric quad with the same angular shapes as the pick-up. In the following months, except for a few sporadic appearances, nothing more was known about this new medium Tesla. But the surprises when it comes to the American company are always around the corner and so, on December 1st, here is the surprise announcement directly on the Tesla-shop site: Cyberquad for Kids now available. In reality this is not the real Cyberquad but the children’s version that retails for $ 1,900 (1600 euros) and which, after a few hours, is already completely sold out.

Tesla Cyberquad (for children), the technical characteristics The Cyberquad for Kids is priced at $ 1,900 and intended for the American market only. Its maximum speed of 16 km / h, with a range of 25 km. According to what is reported on the Tesla shop, it can be used by children ages 8 and up. From a technical point of view it looks like a four-wheel ATV with an all-steel frame, a padded seat and adjustable suspension with rear disc brakes and LED light bars. The Cyberquad for Kids does not ship fully assembled; Tesla’s assembly instructions show at least 18 different parts to be assembled by the user. The kit still includes an Allen key, but additional keys are still required to complete the assembly of the vehicle.

A small masterpiece The lines of the Cyberquad for kids are the same as the regular Cyberquad. Looking at the photos and video released on Twitter by Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, you can see a painstaking attention to detail. The half was made with the collaboration of the company Radio Flyer who has already worked with Tesla. The engineer had his children test the quad and they seem to like the new toy.

