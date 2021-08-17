David Dastmalchian, the star of The Suicide Squad, adopted an adorable stray cat he met during filming, and more. She recently showed it on her official Instagram page wearing a Polka-Dot Man custom made. The feline, already renamed by followers as Polka-Dot Cat, is the absolute protagonist of the post that the actor has published in the past few hours on his Instagram page. As you can see below, Polka Dot Cat wears a cat-sized version of the iconic Polka-Dot Man outfit. In the caption Dastmalchain used the moment to promote animal adoption:

With the help of my family from The Suicide Squad and some generous animal lovers we met in Panama, I was able to rescue Bubblegum (full name: Abner Bubblegum Polka Dot Cat). It has been a blessing to our family and has been instrumental in helping us during the pandemic. Please adopt, do not buy purchases and spay / neuter your pets. (The costume was made by Judianna Makovsky). Thanks, James Gunn!

The Suicide Squad: here is David Dastmalchian’s cat adopted on the set

The character played by David Dastmalchian, Polka-Dot Man, He was first introduced by DC Comics in the early 1960s as Batman’s minor villain. His real name is Abner Krill, the character used to conduct a series of robberies using his polka dot dress, the points of which could be thrown to summon all sorts of gadgets and weapons. Due to its ironic nature, Polka-Dot Man wasn’t exactly one of the most well-known characters common in the DC universe in the last few decades, but now thanks to The Suicide Squad and at the work of James Gunn, he is back in the spotlight. And now for common joy, he even has his own Polka-Dot Cat to keep him company!