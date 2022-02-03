Here is Eris, the dog with the longest muzzle in the world

Her name is Eris and she is a four-year-old female Russian greyhound that has been popular on social networks for some time for one of its particular characteristics: it has the longest snout in the world. In fact, her four-legged dog has a 31 cm muzzle, and her Instagram profile curated by the owner year after year continues to win followers from all over the world.

To date, Eris has 250,000 followers and 1300 posts, and the photos published are one more fun than the other: there is Eris in the snow, lying on the bed and on the sofa, while other shots show her unusual face up close.





Eris lives in Richmond, Virginia, and has become popular on social media for a few years, only to win more and more fans online from the United States to Europe. At first some people did not believe that the photographs were real, and argued that it was impossible for a dog to have such a long muzzle.

Eris, the dog with the longest muzzle in the world enjoys the sound of the rain



But in the end everyone had to change their mind, and today she has become a celebrity on Instagram. This breed typically has an elongated and thin muzzle, which in its case has grown a little more than its other peers, but also a large nose and very expressive eyes like those of Eris, who in the last photo on her profile pouts because her family cleans up rather than playing with her.

