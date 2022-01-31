After the age of 40 you should always check your blood pressure with some consistency. By contracting the heart exerts an arterial pressure, called systolic, which allows blood to circulate between veins and arteries. Its job is to distribute oxygen and nutrients to all the cells of the body.

It is possible that the width of the arteries decreases, for example due to the presence of fat deposits such as lipids and cholesterol. In order to circulate blood, however, the heart must exert more effort to overcome the fat barriers it encounters. According to the guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology, optimal levels of systolic (maximum) and diastolic (minimum) pressure are those below 120 mmHg and 80 mmHg, respectively. Systolic blood pressure between 120 and 129 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure of 80-84 mmHg is normal.

Hypertension

We begin to talk about high blood pressure (or arterial hypertension) when the values, measured several times on different days, exceed 140 mmHg for the maximum and 90 mmHg for the minimum. In Italy, the data speak of 50% of men and 40% of women between the ages of 35 and 74 who suffer from high blood pressure. Hypertension is often caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, but luckily there are natural remedies to lower high blood pressure quickly and without drugs.

Experts advise all healthy adults in general to measure their blood pressure at least every 3 to 5 years. This is because hypertension does not cause immediately noticeable ailments and many people live with it without realizing it. Over time, however, the pressure will tend to increase and favor the onset of serious diseases such as heart attack, kidney failure and stroke.

Here is explained in values ​​how these natural remedies lower high blood pressure without drugs

Experts often recommend a healthy lifestyle, which includes quality daily habits in many ways recurring (doing sports, proper diet and others). Many times, however, it is not possible to quantify the real impact of these behaviors on health. This is, however, generally possible for hypertension. In fact, it is possible to develop a scheme on the reduction of high blood pressure values ​​based on the correct behavior adopted.

Here is explained in values ​​how these natural remedies also lower the levels of danger for the blood. The first remedy is that of weight reduction. Every 10 kg we have a hope of a reduction in systolic blood pressure (PAS) of 5-10 mmgH. When we get to the ideal weight, the value can go down to 15-20 mmHg. A reduction of 8-14 mmgH in PAS is expected from adopting a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products. From reducing alcohol consumption the PAS should decrease by another 2-4 points. Regular physical activity of at least 30 minutes several times a week reduces blood pressure by up to 14 mmgH. The strong limitation of sodium, ie salt from the diet, can take up to 8 points off the PAS.