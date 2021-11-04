Here is Flower, the black cat born with an unusual white beard. The reason? The stress

A stress beard. Well yes: as we know there are conditions, such as a high fever during gestation, which give the kittens an unusual, white fur, which gradually disappears as the puppy recovers.

Something similar must have happened to Flower, a cute little cat who arrived at Shelby’s Kitten Safehouse in Portland, Oregon at the end of September, the only survivor of her litter. Her condition was critical: she was much smaller than normal and did not react to treatment. Despite her best efforts to save them, her siblings couldn’t make it and Shelby Thorpe, who welcomed her into her home, quickly realized it would take a miracle.

Flower had a pretty white chin that looked just like a beard, plus salt and pepper fur on her belly and paws. “It is definitely a fever or stress coat,” says the rescuer. Her mother must not have experienced an easy pregnancy and this, unfortunately, had an impact on the litter.

In addition to being unable to eat, Flower had a severe eye infection that could have caused him to lose his sight. But after days of 24/7 feedings and painstaking care, she was able to react, regain weight and open her eyes for the first time. Having overcome this obstacle, the recovery was decidedly rapid: in a week she managed to get on her paws and gain appetite and curiosity.

Today Flower is “exuberant and doesn’t let anything stop her from getting what she wants,” says Shelby. His white beard is slowly disappearing and his fur is becoming a thick shiny black, a sign that his health is improving, thanks also to the support of a special friend, Polar, who was also saved from the abyss.

“The kitten is doing great. You would never say he had such terrible eye infections while his beard almost completely disappeared. He loves playing with his older brother and climbing everywhere ». Flower has blossomed, and now a wonderful life awaits her.

