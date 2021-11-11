Tech

Here is FRITZ! Box 6850 5G the new AVM router for 5G networks, but what a price

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

AVM announces the availability of the Fritz! Box 6850 5G. The Router is designed to provide a stable and fast connection thanks to the 5G and integrating all the features of FRITZ!

The FRITZ! Box 6850 5G is the ideal alternative when you don’t have wired connections (Copper or Fiber) for broadband.
Integrated modem compatibility starts with 5G Standalone and 5G Non-Standalone networks extending to 4G / LTE-Advanced Pro and 3G / UMTS. The FRITZ! Box can switch from one mobile network to the other automatically, always guaranteeing the highest possible speed.

The Fritz! Box also features an alignment device that guides the user in finding the best location for mobile signal reception.

Other functions and features

The FRITZ! Box 6850 5G naturally offers connectivity Dual band Wi-Fi but it stops at Wi-Fi 5, that is 802.11ac, with a maximum speed of 866 Mbit / s on 5 GHz and 400 Mbit / s on 2.4 GHz. As per tradition FRITZ! however, it does support the network Mesh, capable of guaranteeing better coverage in terms of stability and signal extension using other products of the AVM range.

FRITZ! Box 6850 5G is equipped with 4 Gigabit LAN ports, 1 USB 3.0 port and an integrated DECT base for controlling the devices dedicated to the Smart Home and the integrated switchboard.

With the integrated USB, the FRITZ! Box 6850 5G can make content available on the local network via the integrated media server and thus function as a NAS.

The operating system completes the equipment FRITZ! OS, known for its ease of use, the complete and functional web interface that allows detailed management of each function. FRITZ! OS has come to version 7.29 and now also integrates the standard WPA3 for Wi-Fi encryption.

The new FRITZ! Box 6850 5G is available at the suggested retail price of € 569.99 VAT included, not a little for a Wi-Fi 5 router, but you pay for the novelty of the 5G modem.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hideo Kojima publishes censored photos and the players go crazy

4 days ago

500 euro internet bonus: last days to join the first phase of the Voucher plan – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

1 week ago

10 € Amazon discount just right for Black Friday

6 days ago

Husqvarna Norden 901 2022: how are you doing, strengths and weaknesses

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button