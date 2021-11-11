Here is FRITZ! Box 6850 5G the new AVM router for 5G networks, but what a price

AVM announces the availability of the Fritz! Box 6850 5G. The Router is designed to provide a stable and fast connection thanks to the 5G and integrating all the features of FRITZ!

The FRITZ! Box 6850 5G is the ideal alternative when you don’t have wired connections (Copper or Fiber) for broadband.

Integrated modem compatibility starts with 5G Standalone and 5G Non-Standalone networks extending to 4G / LTE-Advanced Pro and 3G / UMTS. The FRITZ! Box can switch from one mobile network to the other automatically, always guaranteeing the highest possible speed.

The Fritz! Box also features an alignment device that guides the user in finding the best location for mobile signal reception.

Other functions and features

The FRITZ! Box 6850 5G naturally offers connectivity Dual band Wi-Fi but it stops at Wi-Fi 5, that is 802.11ac, with a maximum speed of 866 Mbit / s on 5 GHz and 400 Mbit / s on 2.4 GHz. As per tradition FRITZ! however, it does support the network Mesh, capable of guaranteeing better coverage in terms of stability and signal extension using other products of the AVM range.

FRITZ! Box 6850 5G is equipped with 4 Gigabit LAN ports, 1 USB 3.0 port and an integrated DECT base for controlling the devices dedicated to the Smart Home and the integrated switchboard.

With the integrated USB, the FRITZ! Box 6850 5G can make content available on the local network via the integrated media server and thus function as a NAS.

The operating system completes the equipment FRITZ! OS, known for its ease of use, the complete and functional web interface that allows detailed management of each function. FRITZ! OS has come to version 7.29 and now also integrates the standard WPA3 for Wi-Fi encryption.

The new FRITZ! Box 6850 5G is available at the suggested retail price of € 569.99 VAT included, not a little for a Wi-Fi 5 router, but you pay for the novelty of the 5G modem.