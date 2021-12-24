Infusions and herbal teas have been used by humans for millennia, in practice since populations have understood the possibility of using different forms of plants to flavor water. After all, the consumption of any type of herbal tea, whether it is an infusion, a decoction or a macerate, is present in practically every type of culture.

Herbal teas have often assumed a role of great importance for numerous cultures, but also in the first forms of medicine. The “therapeutic” role still persists today and herbal teas are often considered as beneficial drinks to stimulate our body but also to improve some pathologies and conditions.

The power of herbal teas

The most common function is to stimulate the metabolism and relax the body, but today there are an infinite number of herbal teas that can also have very specific effects on the human body. Also a particularly common condition such as high blood sugar, ie glucose levels that tend to “rise” in a more important way than normal.

Blood sugar is often associated with diabetes, or rather the most common form of diabetes in adults, the type 2 variant.

It accelerates metabolism and regulates blood sugar: here is grandma’s herbal tea

When they have to act on the well-being of the organism, we usually opt for simple products, without particular compositions and in many cases it is the oldest recipes that give more confidence.

Among the many “grandmother’s herbal teas”, the one with flax seeds stands out, a particularly versatile and valuable plant, as well as extremely “precious” since ancient times. In fact, flax has antioxidant and antibacterial properties, and in addition to regularizing the metabolism, they are able to keep blood sugars at bay.

To prepare it, you just need a glass of water, 30 grams of flaxseed powder and a little fruit juice without added sugar, to taste.

After mixing water and flax seeds, the mixture will have to “rest” for the night, the next day it can be used with the addition of fruit juice.