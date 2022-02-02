here is his absurd cheat meal!

Several times Chris Hemsworth has shown us his very hard training for MCU projects or for Tyler Rake. Now, however, as he prepares to return to the room with Thor 4, the actor indulges in small culinary transgressions: here is the latest, published by himself on Instagram, which you will find at the bottom of the article.

As we see in the photo, in which Hemsworth appears with his wife, his cheat meal consists of a chewing gum flavored ice cream, with grains and cotton candy. A decidedly sweet choice, and that we would never have expected from the interpreter of the God of Thunder!

The actor is currently in London, and has decided to enjoy his time with his family after work has taken a lot, especially on a physical level, forcing him to spend many hours in the gym. Hours that, however, have been rewarded by this “transgression that’s like four weeks of cheat meals in one”, as he declared himself on Instagram. But is chewing gum ice cream really worth it? This is being asked by many, and Londoners readily answer yes.

In any case, the actor said he had no “regrets” about it. In fact it is important to take a break to recharge (in this case of sugars). And then we are sure that the rigorous training he follows in normal times will admit, indeed, will guarantee him some risky meals, right?